The ridings with the best (and worst) voter turnout in B.C.

The votes are cast, the ballots are counted, and Canada is moving on from a divisive federal election.

According to Elections Canada, just under 66 per cent of Canadians cast ballots in the election, down about two per cent from 2015.

In B.C., even fewer voters participated this year: 65 per cent, according to the agency.

But voter engagement was not equal across the province. In some ridings, voters turned out in droves, while in others they barely cracked 50 per cent.

The top performer was Green Party Leader Elizabeth May’s riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, where an impressive 73.1 per cent of voters cast a ballot.

That was followed by Kootenay-Columbia, where Conservative Rob Morrison retook the riding from the NDP, and 72.4 per cent of voters cast a ballot.

Victoria (71.5 per cent), Courtenay-Alberni (70.8 per cent) and North Vancouver (70.1 per cent) rounded out the top five.

The riding with the lowest turnout was Richmond Centre, where the Conservative incumbent Alice Wong easily retained her seat. Just 51.9 per cent of voters cast a ballot there.

Surrey Centre (53.6 per cent), Steveston-Richmond East (55.64 per cent), NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s riding of Burnaby South (55.89 per cent) and Vancouver South (57.22 per cent) rounded out the bottom five.

Elections Canada says the data does not include voters who registered on the day of the election.