B.C. municipal election digest Oct. 4: This week’s top stories

With just over two weeks until voters across B.C. go the polls, campaigns across the province are heating up.

Nowhere is that more the case than in Surrey, where accusations of fraud have been flying fast and furious.

A Surrey community group filed a complaint with the RCMP, alleging a widespread and co-ordinated attempt at voter fraud within the South Asian community.

Meanwhile, a group of students at a Surrey post-secondary institution believe they were used in a potential election fraud attempt.

Surrey RCMP set up a dedicated phone line for tips about possible election fraud.

Elsewhere, the city confiscated more than 1,000 campaign signs because they were too close to an intersection. Under city rules, signs must be 25 metres away from an intersection.

Elections B.C. ordered the city to take down the light rail transit (LRT) signs that are apparently breaking third-party election rules.

One Surrey mayoral candidate says the city’s top Mountie has told him the local police force needs another 150 to 200 more RCMP officers.

In other parts of Metro Vancouver, three mayoral candidates are facing investigations from the Law Society of B.C. The reviews relate to Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker, West Vancouver mayoral hopeful Mark Sager, and Richmond mayoral candidate Hong Guo.

Vancouver Coun. George Affleck has long voiced concerns that this year’s elections could see a record-low voter turnout.

Columnist Mike McDonald wrote about how campaigns are increasingly using social media to reach out to potential voters.

Outside of Metro Vancouver, residents of Lumby will get to cast their ballots, which is notable since the entire council won their seats by acclamation during the last election.

Race to Watch: West Vancouver

Mayor Michael Smith is bowing out after two terms in office, leading to a three-way contest between two sitting city councillors and a former mayor.

As elsewhere in Metro Vancouver, the debate over housing is front and centre in West Vancouver.

