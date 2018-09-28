Elections B.C. orders Surrey LRT signs to come down

Elections B.C. has ordered the City of Surrey to take down the light rail transit (LRT) signs that are apparently breaking third-party election rules.

On Friday afternoon, the signs were taken down on 104th Avenue, not too far from city hall.

A few weeks ago, the city announced a plan to promote LRT to the public as the best way to address transit needs in the city.

READ MORE: City of Surrey gearing up to ‘sell’ LRT to the public

It said the “desired outcome” is to “build support, consensus and social license for LRT.”

However, some candidates running in the upcoming municipal election have now come out and said LRT is not the best plan for the city’s transit issues moving forward.

Bruce Hayne has joined Doug McCallum in saying it’s time to “press pause” on the project.

READ MORE: LRT, legal pot and policing were hot topics at Surrey mayoral debate

In a statement, the city said the signs were a normal part of infrastructure projects that involve joint government funding.

“As with all fully approved multi-government funded projects notifications signs were installed following the funding announcement by Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Horgan on September 4,” said the city.

“While the project notification signs were planned months in advance, they were not installed until after the funding for the project was fully announced and secured on September 4.”

The city said it has removed the signs for the election campaign period to voluntarily comply with directions from Elections BC.