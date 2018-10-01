Politics
October 1, 2018 9:34 am

Enough candidates means residents of Lumby to participate in B.C. civic election

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

Lumby voters will head to the polls on October 20.

Megan Turcato / Global News
A A

When British Columbians head to the polls to elect new civic leaders in less than three weeks, Lumby residents will also get to cast their ballots.

It’s notable because, during the last round of municipal elections, voters in the north Okanagan village weren’t given a choice.

Their entire council won their seats by acclamation.

This time, around eight people — including three incumbents — are vying for the village’s four council seats.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY: Why you need to vote on Oct. 20

“I think a race is positive for anybody,” said Mayor Kevin Acton. “It’s democracy at work. If you are doing a good job and you are in a race and you win, you’ll know it, and if somebody’s got something better to offer, then they will win.”

WATCH: Global News launches new Focus BC series, with eye on coming civic elections


Story continues below

While there is a race for council seats, no one challenged Acton for the mayor’s position so he will be returning to that role for another term.

READ MORE: B.C. municipal election digest Sept. 27: This week’s top stories

“I think it is a challenging job, there is a lot to do, maybe people look at what’s going on and the challenges behind it and decided it wasn’t something they wanted to do,” Acton said.

“I don’t take any pride in not having somebody run against me because it really doesn’t say much.”

It will be a fourth term for Acton, who has been mayor since 2009. He plans to use that term to tackle flooding challenges in the community.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Municiapal Elections 2018
BC votes
BC Votes 2018
British Columbia
Civic Election
Kevin Acton
Lumby
lumby election
lumby municipal election 2018
Municipal Election
news
North Okanagan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News