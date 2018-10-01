Surrey’s top cop says city needs 150-200 more officers: mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne

A Surrey mayoral candidate says the city’s top Mountie has told him the local police force needs another 150 to 200 more RCMP officers.

Bruce Hayne with “Integrity Now” says he’s had a conversation with Surrey RCMP “officer in charge” Dwayne McDonald, who told Hayne he needs an additional 150 to 200 officers over the next several years.

Hayne says based on that, if he’s elected mayor he’ll hire 40 additional police officers per year over the next four years for a total of 160.

“it is a significant ramp up from where they are right now and I’ve got to take him at his word. Of course, there’s nothing in it for him to pad the numbers so we have to ensure he’s given the sufficient resources we’re asking him to do.”

The cost of 40 RCMP officers per year?

Hayne says it’s $6.3 million.

“Surrey First” candidate Tom Gill says if he’s elected mayor, he will need 125 more RCMP officers.

“Safe Surrey Coalition” mayoral candidate Doug McCallum has vowed to do away with the RCMP and set up a municipal force.