3 Ontario election polling stations to remain open late due to technical issues

Three Ontario election polling stations will remain open past originally scheduled closing times due to technical issues with voting machines, Elections Ontario says.

READ MORE: Ontario election results 2018: Live, real-time riding vote map

Voters were casting their ballots Thursday to choose a victor in the hotly contested race that’s pitting Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservatives against the New Democrats led by Andrea Horwath. The election is also raising questions about whether the governing Liberals, who have held power in the province for the past 15 years, will retain official party status.

But much like the campaign, the voting process hasn’t had a smooth road.

Elections Ontario confirmed earlier Thursday they’ve had to extend voting hours at three of the province’s 7,177 polls.

READ MORE: Ontario election 2018 cheat sheet: A last minute voter’s guide

The eastern Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell will now close at 10:30 p.m., the Toronto-area riding of York South-Weston will now close at 9:40 p.m., and the northwest riding of Kiiwetinoong will close at 1 a.m.

In a statement, Elections Ontario said the results of those districts will not be released until all of the polls are closed.

The organization, however, did not provide a reason for the extended hours or the reason behind the technical issues.

Early in the day a number of voters took to social media to complain of problems with the new technology that’s been deployed across half of the province’s voting locations in a bid to cut down staffing levels and speed up results.

But Elections Ontario said 99.6 per cent of the polls currently using the new scanning and tabulation machines are working as expected.

READ MORE: Ontario election 2018: How, when and where to vote

“The few voting locations that are experiencing technical issues are being addressed if they have not already been rectified,” the organization said in a statement. “In the event of a technical issue, poll officials will revert to the traditional paper method of servicing electors, the same process which is in place at polls where technology is not being used for voting.”

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and Ford voted Thursday morning in Toronto while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner cast his ballot in Guelph – where he hopes to break through and become the province’s first Green MPP. Horwath voted during the advance polling process in her own riding of Hamilton.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Friend just went to vote and they told her someone voted in her name already.. And that it's happened to four different ppl already today? Sketchy AF. #Elections2018 #Toronto #onpoli #OntarioVotes @CP24 @CTVToronto @globalnewsto — Katherine (@kahshekt) June 7, 2018