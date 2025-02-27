Ontario election: Live results from the 2025 vote

It’s voting day in Ontario as people head to the polls to cast their ballots.

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET and live results will begin to show in the map above thereafter. You will be able to see real-time results from every riding in the province.

Global News will also be carrying a live election special beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Globalnews.ca will also have live updates and analysis throughout election night.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford called a snap election last month and is seeking a third mandate as premier.

The province’s opposition leaders were critical of an early call, which Ford said was needed to combat U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic threats.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie, the former mayor of Mississauga, is taking into its first provincial election since she became leader in 2023.

And Marit Stiles, leader of the Ontario NDP, is also leading her first provincial campaign since taking the reins of the party in 2023.

You can keep an eye on the closest races below.