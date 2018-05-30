Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: York South—Weston riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in York South—Weston head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Laura Albanese (incumbent)
PC: Mark DeMontis
NDP: Faisal Hassan
Green: Grad Murray

Geography

A riding sandwiched between old Toronto and Etobicoke, this district is bordered by Humber River to the west, Highway 401 to the north, the CPR Rail line to the south and the CN Rail line to the east.

History

Liberal MPP Laura Albanese has held this seat since 2007 and is running for re-election. The riding, which was created in 1999, has been a Liberal seat since inception except for the NDP winning a by-election in 2007.

