Promises made on key issues in the 2025 Ontario election

This tracker will be updated daily throughout the 2025 Ontario election campaign as parties unveil their platforms and new promises.
Affordability
The PCs have not unveiled any specific affordability measures yet but have made related promised on tax and tariffs (see below).
The Liberals have not unveiled any specific affordability measures yet but have made related promised on tax and tariffs (see below).
The NDP have not unveiled any specific affordability measures yet but have made related promised on tariffs (see below).
The Greens have not unveiled any specific affordability measures yet but have made related promised on tariffs (see below).
Crime and safety
The PCs have not yet unveiled any promises on crime and safety.
The Ontario Liberals have promised to hire 300 special constables for transit systems around the province (see transportation).
The NDP have not yet unveiled any promises on crime and safety.
The Greens have not yet unveiled any promises on crime and safety.
Education
If elected, the Progressive Conservatives are promising to add $1 billion to a skills development program designed to help workers retool their abilities to new careers. Another $1.5 billion would also be earmarked to “urgently expand” training and employment programs in the province.
The Progressive Conservatives are also promising that, if elected, they will add $100 million to the Better Jobs Ontario program to boost workers’ access to training for in-demand jobs.
The Liberals have not yet unveiled any promises on education.
The NDP promised if elected to “invest” in retraining opportunities in post-secondary education and the skilled trades. It has not provided a cost or details of that pledge.
The party also promised to accelerate infrastructure projects, including school repairs, to keep jobs if tariffs hit.
The Greens have not yet unveiled any promises on education.
Environment
Energy
The PCs haven’t yet unveiled any energy promises.
The Liberals promised to waive HST from heating and hydro bills (see taxes).
The NDP hasn’t yet unveiled any energy promises.
The Greens haven’t yet unveiled any energy promises.
Health care
Before calling an early election, the Progressive Conservatives unveiled $1.8 billion to connect everyone in the province with a primary care practitioner based on their postcode.
The Ontario Liberals are promising to connect everyone in the province with a family doctor within four years of the election. The plan relies on educating and attracting new family doctors, and modernizing family medicine, including an end to fax machines and creating evening and weekend appointments.
The NDP hasn’t yet unveiled any health care promises.
The Greens haven’t yet unveiled any health care promises.
Housing
The PCs Progressive Conservatives are promising that, if elected, they will add $2 billion to a fund to pay for water and wastewater near new housing projects in Ontario municipalities.
Before the election was called, in December, the Ontario Liberals unveiled a housing plan which Leader Bonnie Crombie has referenced during the current campaign.
That plan revolves around eliminating the provincial Land Transfer Tax for first-time buyers, seniors downsizing and non-profits, as well as scrapping development charges on middle-class housing. The party would also introduce phased-in rent control and promised to resolve landlord-tenant disputes within two months.
The NDP promised to accelerate infrastructure projects, including homebuilding, to keep jobs if tariffs hit.
The Greens have promised to allow fourplexes across Ontario and six units in larger cities. The party would allow six to to 11 storey building on transit corridors and main streets.
The Greens also pledged to remove development charges on new homes that are 2,000 square feet or smaller. The party would remove the land transfer tax for first-time buyers if elected.
Municipalities
The Progressive Conservatives are promising to put $300 million toward building new rinks, arenas, sports centres and other community projects in the province’s 444 municipalities.
The Ontario Liberals haven’t yet unveiled any promises for municipalities.
The NDP hasn’t yet unveiled any promises for municipalities.
The Greens haven’t yet unveiled any promises for municipalities.
Taxes
The PCs have made several tax promises related to the threat of U.S. tariffs (see below).
The Ontario Liberals are promising to cut the middle-class income tax bracket by 22 per cent. The party also promised to remove HST from home heating and hydro bills.
The Liberals also promised a rebate to purchase electric vehicles.
The Ontario NDP haven’t yet unveiled any tax promises.
The Greens haven’t yet unveiled any tax promises.
U.S. and tariffs
An agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau means 25 per cent tariffs are paused for at least 30 days from Feb. 3 for the two countries to reach a deal.
The Progressive Conservatives have promised to keep and extend an electric vehicle manufacturing subsidy agreed during their last term in government. The promise could have disappeared after the U.S. walked away from its plan but, if re-elected, the PCs said they would continue up to $14 billion in incentives for electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plants.
The PCs are also promising to spend $38 million on “action centres” to help people transition into other jobs if there are layoffs as a result of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods.
The party has also announced another $40 million for “trade-impacted communities,” money set aside for municipalities particularly reliant on U.S. trade and harmed most by tariffs.
If elected and if tariffs hit, the PCs are promising to defer provincially administered taxes on Ontario businesses by six months, a measure the party pegs at $10 billion. It has also promised a further $3 billion in payroll tax and premier relief for small businesses.
The party would also increase the wholesale LCBO discount from 10 to 15 per cent to save bars and restaurants money — costing a PC government $120 million.
Another $300 million would be spent by a re-elected Ford government to expand a tax credit for domestic Ontario manufacturing. Separately, $600 million would go to the Invest Ontario Fund to attract manufacturing and life science technology
The Liberals have promised to create a “fight tariff fund” if elected, which would give Ontario businesses lower interest rates and work to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers.
The party said it would also offer a $150,000 bonus for Canadian nurses and doctors working in the U.S. to move to Ontario.
The Ontario NDP said it would “partner” with unions and employers to protect jobs and work to find new supply chains in industries that rely heavily on the U.S. The party also said it would “support” the auto sector.
The NDP said it would launch a Buy Ontario campaign and direct government agencies to procure locally. The party would also create a task force on the economy and support local farming by removing the cap from Ontario’s Risk Management Program.
The NDP also said it would implement a federal-provincial income support program. The party has not put a price tag on any of its tariff response promises.
The Ontario Greens have promised to create a tariff task force to tackle the issue. The party said it would also create an investment tax credit and a Buy Ontario strategy.
The Greens also said they would create a Protect Ontario Fund to support businesses disproportionately impacted by tariffs and work to diversify Ontario’s trade partners.
Transportation
The Progressive Conservatives to widen the Queen Elizabeth Way between Burlington and St. Catharines. The party is also promising to add $8 billion to the Building Ontario Fund, which pays for projects, including transportation.
The Ontario Liberals would install platform doors at all Toronto subway stations and hire 300 special constables to work on Toronto, Ottawa and Metrolinx’s transit systems.
The party would also create a stream of funding for transit services to add safety equipment like cameras and double spending on mobile crisis intervention teams, which operate on transit systems.
On the eve of Ontario’s early election call, the NDP announced a plan to buy back Highway 407, if elected, and cancel tolls on the route. The party said it would immediately remove tolls for commercial truckers before beginning negotiations to buy out the route’s 99-year private lease and remove all tolls.
The NDP also promised to accelerate infrastructure projects, including transportation, to keep people employed if tariffs hit.
The Greens haven’t yet unveiled any transportation promises.
— with files from The Canadian Press
Graphics by Deepak Sharma / Global News
