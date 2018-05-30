Ontario election 2018: Kiiwetinoong riding

Voters in Kiiwetinoong head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Doug Lawrance

PC: Clifford Bull

NDP: Sol Mamakwa

Green: Christine Penner Polle

Geography

This riding encompasses several townships and municipalities including Pickle Lake, Ear Falls, and Red Lake. It spans 294,083 square kilometers. Bordered on the west by Manitoba, to the east by Mushkegowuk-James Bay riding, and to the north by Hudson’s Bay, it is located north of Thunder Bay.

History

This is a new riding. It was created in 2015 by the Ontario Government in an effort to adjust provincial electoral map to bring it in line with the one used for federal elections. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time this seat will be contested.