Ontario election 2018: Kiiwetinoong riding
Voters in Kiiwetinoong head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Doug Lawrance
PC: Clifford Bull
NDP: Sol Mamakwa
Green: Christine Penner Polle
Geography
This riding encompasses several townships and municipalities including Pickle Lake, Ear Falls, and Red Lake. It spans 294,083 square kilometers. Bordered on the west by Manitoba, to the east by Mushkegowuk-James Bay riding, and to the north by Hudson’s Bay, it is located north of Thunder Bay.
History
This is a new riding. It was created in 2015 by the Ontario Government in an effort to adjust provincial electoral map to bring it in line with the one used for federal elections. The 2018 Ontario general election will be the first time this seat will be contested.
