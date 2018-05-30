Ontario election 2018: Glengarry—Prescott—Russell riding

Voters in Glengarry—Prescott—Russell head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Pierre Leroux

PC: Amanda Simard

NDP: Bonnie Jean-Louis

Green: Daniel Reid

Geography

The rural riding was created in 1996 from parts of Prescott and Russell and Stormont—Dundas—Glengarry and East Grenville when ridings were changed to match those of the federal election.

From 1996 to 2005 the riding included the municipalities of Clarence-Rockland, Township of Russell, Alfred and Plantagenet, the Nation, Casselman, Hawkesbury, Champlain, North Glengarry and the eastern half of South Glengarry also part of Ottawa located in Cumberland, Ontario except for that north of Innes Road and west of Trim Road.

In 2005, the riding lost the eastern half of South Glengarry. It also lost part of the riding between Innes Road and Wall Road west of Trim Road. The riding is also primarily francophone.

History

The riding has been held by a Liberal party candidate since its inception.

The previous election saw Grant Crack win the seat by 8,000 votes to hold the seat for the Liberals yet again. This election sees the Mayor of Russell Township, Pierre Leroux, running for the Liberal seat after Grant Crack announced his retirement in April.

By the numbers

The 2016 census has the median income in the area at $38,647, the median for the entire province sits at $33,539.