Ontario election 2018: How, when and where to vote

Ontario voters will choose a new government on June 7.

From across the province, 124 people will be selected to form the 42nd Parliament of Ontario.

Ahead of election day, there are plenty of questions Ontarians are asking about the voting process, so Global News has pieced together information from Elections Ontario to help voters navigate the process.

How/when do I vote?

Ontario voters go to the polls on Election Day, which happens on June 7.

Polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can enter your postal code on this page to find out where to go to choose your MPP. You can also use a drop-down menu or search using your lot and concession address.

For those that will be unable to vote on June 7, advance polling stations open Saturday and will remain open until May 30. Early birds can cast their vote between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on those days.

The same web page as above will also help you find where to cast your ballot ahead of election day.

Can I mail in my vote?

Yes, you can. Voters can apply for a vote-by-mail registration package by until 6 p.m. on June 1.

Applications for a package must include a form and a piece of ID. You can download the form here, receive by calling collect at 1-416-649-1046 or via email at sb@elections.on.ca. Your ID can be a photocopy or scanned and submitted through email.

Once voters are approved for a mail-in ballot, they will need to make certain the ballot is received no later than 6 p.m. on election day.

Voters should also be aware that once they are approved to submit their vote via mail, they will not be able to vote through other means.

What do I do if I have a disability?

Elections Ontario is using an Assistive Voting Technology device that will allow voters to listen to their voting options before responding using three options.

An Audio Tactile Interface or ATI controller features large raised buttons and bright colours and has Braille inscriptions.

For voters who cannot use the keypad, there are red and blue paddles which can be pressed using hands, feet or even elbows. The paddles are labelled L for left and R for right.

A third option is Sip and Puff, which sends signals to a device using air pressure by “sipping” (inhaling) or “puffing” (exhaling) into a straw.

Voters are asked to call 1-888-668-8683, TTY: 1-888-292-2312 or email info@elections.on.ca to request an alternative format.

Who can vote?

You need to meet three criteria to vote in the Ontario election:

Be 18 years of age or older

Be a Canadian citizen

Be a resident of Ontario

What ID do I need?

If you have a voter registration card you are still required to bring one piece of identification that has your name on it and if you do not have the registration card you are required to bring one piece of identification that has your name and address on it.

The following are acceptable forms of identification for those who do not have a voter registration card:

• Ontario driver’s licence

• Ontario photo card

• Ontario motor vehicle permit

• Statement of government benefits

• CNIB ID

• Band council identification

• Bank statement

• Credit card statement

• Loan statement or agreement

• Utility bill

• Cell phone bill

• Insurance policy or statement

• Hospital record or document

• Residential lease

• Mortgage agreement or statement

• Cheque stub, T4 slip or pay receipt

• School admissions letter

• Transcript or report card

• School tuition or fees statement

Do I have to show my face to vote?

No, but you will still need to provide proof of your identity and an address from the above list.

What if I have two pieces of ID that show different genders?

No worries, it’s OK to use the ID as long as the names and addresses match the name and address you’re registered under.

Do I need to register before I vote?

No, but you can register online, or when you go to vote.

What do I do if I live on a university campus?

If you’re in school, you can either vote in the riding you’re living in, or the riding you live in when you are not in school.

Can I take time off work to vote?

Yes. If your work schedule does not provide you with three consecutive hours to cast your ballot, you can ask your employer for the time off.

Can I take a selfie with my ballot and post to social media?

That would be a hard no. Technically it is a violation of the Election Act to simply snap a pic of your ballot or anyone else’s, as it breaches the secrecy of the vote.