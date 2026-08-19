Markham Indy race president apologizes after opening day practices cancelled

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The president of the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham says he’s sorry most fans went home disappointed after the event’s opening day.

Friday’s full day of on-track activities at the IndyCar Series race was cancelled because the street course around Markham, Ont., wasn’t yet completed or approved by safety inspectors.

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Jeff Atkinson, the race’s president, says he’s sorry organizers weren’t ready to have cars on the track in time. He says his organization will be taking feedback from attendees over the coming months as they prepare to host it again in 2027.

It was the first year Markham hosted the event after it was moved from Toronto’s Exhibition Place, where it had been held since 1986.

Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson won the race on Sunday.

The Ontario government announced on July 27 that it had invested $1.5 million into the event. Four days later, the federal government announced it had put in $3.5 million. Markham mayor Frank Scarpitti confirmed in February that the city’s capital spending for the race had exceeded $12 million, primarily for one-time infrastructure upgrades such as road repaving.