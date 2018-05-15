Ontario Election

May 15, 2018 10:00 am
Updated: May 15, 2018 10:31 am

Farah Nasser, Steve Paikin to moderate televised provincial leaders’ debate

By Staff Global News

Ontario's three major party leaders sparred in Parry Sound on Friday in a debate focused on northern issues. But in a change of tactics, Ontario PC Party Leader Doug Ford's primary focus was on Andrea Horwath.

Global News anchor Farah Nasser and TVO host Steve Paikin will be moderating the provincial leaders’ debate to be broadcast live on May 27.

The debate will be televised from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CBC Broadcast Centre in downtown Toronto.

The two moderators will be posing questions to the political party leaders, which have been curated by members of the broadcast partnership consisting of CBC, CHCH, CPAC, CTV News, Global News, and TVO.

A live studio audience will also be asking questions, including those recorded on video. The debate format will also allow candidates to ask questions of each other.

The event will be televised live across all networks, except for CHCH where it will air from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Voters head to the polls on June 7.

