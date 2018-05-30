Ontario election 2018: Bay of Quinte riding
Voters in Bay of Quinte head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Robert Quaiff
PC: Todd Smith
NDP: Joanne Belanger
Green: Mark Daye
Geography
This riding was created in 2015, out of parts of the electoral districts of Prince Edward—Hastings (62 per cent) and Northumberland—Quinte West (38 per cent). The riding consists of the City of Belleville, south of Highway 401, Quinte West, and Prince Edward County.
History:
Progressive Conservative MPP Todd Smith was elected for the Prince Edward-Hastings riding in 2011, and re-elected in 2014, beating Liberal incumbent Leona Dombrowsky by just over 3,000 votes.in 2011, and winning against Liberal candidate Georgina Thompson by just over 4,000 votes in 2014.
