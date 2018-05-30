Ontario election 2018: Simcoe North riding

Voters in Simcoe North head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Gerry Marshall

PC: Jill Dunlop

NDP: Elizabeth Van Houtte

Green: Valerie Powell

Geography

Located directly between Georgian Bay and Lake Simcoe, this riding is bordered to the north by Severn River, and to the south by Lake Simcoe. It is located north of the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte electoral district. It covers an area of 3,143 square kilometres. It contains the city of Orillia, towns of Midland, Penetanguishine, Ramara and townships of Severn, Tay, Tiny, and Oro-Medonte.

History

Former PC Leader Patrick Brown is the current MPP for Simcoe North. Patrick Brown won the seat during the 2015 by-election. Brown is not running for re-election. The Progressive Conservatives have held this riding since 1999, when the electoral district was created.