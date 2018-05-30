Ontario election 2018: York—Simcoe riding

Voters in York—Simcoe head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Loralea Carruthers

PC: Caroline Mulroney

NDP: Dave Szollosy

Green: Alexandra Zalucky

Geography

This riding is located just north of the city of Toronto by Lake Simcoe. It spans 1,100 square kilometres, and includes the township of King, the towns Bradford-West Gwillimbury, East-Gwillimbury, and Georgina. It is known as ‘the riding between Toronto and Barrie.’

History

Progressive Conservative MPP Julia Munro currently holds the seat for the York-Simcoe riding. She is not running for re-election. The Progressive Conservatives have held this seat since 2007, when the seat was first contested.