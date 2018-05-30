Ontario election 2018: York—Simcoe riding
Voters in York—Simcoe head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Loralea Carruthers
PC: Caroline Mulroney
NDP: Dave Szollosy
Green: Alexandra Zalucky
Geography
This riding is located just north of the city of Toronto by Lake Simcoe. It spans 1,100 square kilometres, and includes the township of King, the towns Bradford-West Gwillimbury, East-Gwillimbury, and Georgina. It is known as ‘the riding between Toronto and Barrie.’
History
Progressive Conservative MPP Julia Munro currently holds the seat for the York-Simcoe riding. She is not running for re-election. The Progressive Conservatives have held this seat since 2007, when the seat was first contested.
