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Politics

‘We panic’: Smith offers insights into deal with Donald Trump and trade threats

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 5:51 pm
2 min read
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to delegates at the New North America Summit in Calgary on Monday. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to delegates at the New North America Summit in Calgary on Monday. Global News
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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the art of dealing with U.S. President Donald Trump is to stop panicking every time a new tariff is threatened.

Smith, speaking at the New North America summit, says negotiators need to recognize that Trump, as a businessman, has many options.

“He always had a plan A, a plan B and plan C, all of which benefited him,” Smith said Monday.

“He has his moon shot, but he also has a ‘this is pretty good’ and then he has an ‘I’ll settle for this.'”

She added, “I don’t think we’ve understood that he always puts his moon shot out there and then we panic and freak out with ads and overwrought commentary — but that is just a negotiating style that he has.

“I think we’re now beginning to settle down and realize there is a way for us to get to a win-win but the Americans are never going to agree to a deal where they feel they’ve lost ground.”

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Smith was a keynote speaker at The New North America Summit, which involves leaders discussing relations and challenges involving those countries.

The Alberta premier met twice with Trump in 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith poses with Donald Trump and businessman Kevin O'Leary during her visit with him in Florida, prior to his inauguration as the new U.S. President in January 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith poses with Donald Trump and businessman Kevin O’Leary during her visit with him in Florida, prior to his inauguration as the new U.S. President in January 2025. CREDIT: Danielle Smith / X

Trump’s second term has been marked by broad and sector-specific tariffs on Canada.

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Also up in the air is the Canada-U.S.-Mexico-Agreement on trade, known as CUSMA.

Trump said last week he is “not looking to renew” the deal ahead of a July 1 deadline to rubber-stamp a 16-year extension.

That pact keeps most North American trade duty free.

Click to play video: 'Trump says he’s ‘not looking to renew’ CUSMA agreement as review deadline looms'
Trump says he’s ‘not looking to renew’ CUSMA agreement as review deadline looms

Smith said relations with the U.S. have improved since Prime Minister Mark Carney took office compared with the “frayed” relationship between former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Trump over the past decade.

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She said another sore point is the Canadian GST, and any value-added tax that the United States sees as tariffs.

“They really, really hate national sales taxes, value-added sales taxes, because they do not have a national sales tax in the United States,” she said.

“Their perspective is every American good that comes across the border the federal government gets a five per cent cut on because of GST.

“As long as we have a national sales tax he’s going to want to do something to create some kind of parity.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visits Trump at Mar-a-Lago

 

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