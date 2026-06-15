Alberta man who died by suicide blamed AISH-to-ADAP transition

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WARNING: This story is about suicide, which may be triggering and difficult to read.

A person found dead in a house fire in the village of Empress had the same address as the one listed in a suicide letter left by Alberta man Bruce Johnson, Global News confirmed.

The fire on June 8 in the eastern Alberta community, about 450 km southeast of Edmonton, occurred the same day the letter was posted.

Johnson said he’d been on disability for 29 years and expressed deep shame at not being capable of employment due to depression, anxiety and stress he said began when he was 10 years old.

In the letter, posted to his Facebook page as his “last message,” Johnson said he was among several Albertans expected to be transitioned from the current Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program to the proposed Alberta Disability Assistance Program (ADAP) next month.

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The new program is designed to allow recipients to earn more employment income before benefits are reduced, the province said.

Under AISH, individuals receive up to $1,940 a month. Individuals transitioned to ADAP will takes home $200 less a month — $1,740.

2:01 Albertans raise concerns over proposed disability benefit changes

Johnson expressed deep concerns about finding and keeping work, given his mental limitations.

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Critics like Friends of Medicare say the timing of the AISH-to-ADAP change is troubling, as Albertans both able-bodied and otherwise face rising living costs.

The Alberta Living Wage Network releases annual data on how much it costs to get by in communities across the province. In Medicine Hat, the next-closest community to Empress, the living wage in 2025 was $18.15 an hour, which if working full-time would amount to just under $3,000 a month before taxes.

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While the transition to ADAP begins July 1, the province says recipients will receive a temporary $200 monthly top-up until the end of next year.

Johnson wrote his anxiety increased following the announced changes, which he believed would result in reduced provincial funding, along with expectations he would seek employment.

“From everything I’ve read about ADAP, I’m going to be required to participate in ’employment supports’ and look for work, or face losing ADAP financial support. I’ve already tried all that. There is no point in trying anymore.”

Johnson wrote the impending ADAP change pushed him over the edge.

“ADAP is just something that has finally pushed me to end everything.

Opposition NDP critics have recently warned the transition to ADAP could put the lives of people living with disabilities at risk.

People across Alberta are facing the same dilemma. Earlier this month, Global News spoke with couple from the village of Consort, who said they are also unable to work due to their disabilities but are facing a loss of $470 a month in support.

1:50 AISH-to-ADAP changes will leave disabled Alberta couples with less money

Disability advocates say they have heard similar accounts of distress from those expecting to be moved to the new program.

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One advocate, Zachary Weeks, said efforts to push for changes require collective action.

“We need you here, we need you fighting, we need you pushing back,” Weeks said.

“Being a martyr to try and answer to some of these policies or programs is not the answer.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Being a martyr to try and answer to some of these policies or programs is not the answer."

Global News reached out to the Ministry of Assisted Living and Social Services for comment. In a statement, the ministry said every life lost to suicide is a tragedy.

“Our thoughts are with the friends, family and community who are grieving this loss. We recognize that those struggling with thoughts of suicide are facing profound mental health challenges and need compassion and support,” a statement said.

It added that supports are available for those in need.

People in Alberta can call 211 and be connected to a number of mental health supports, including same-day services through Counselling Alberta.

Those requiring crisis help can call or text 988, Canada’s suicide crisis helpline, which operates 24-hours-a-day in English and French.

Anyone in immediate danger is advised to call 911.