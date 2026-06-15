B.C. government considering new hydroelectric project as energy demand grows

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The BC government and BC Hydro say now is the time to invest in plans and projects to make sure that the system can meet rising energy demands.

Demand for electricity in B.C. is projected to grow by about 20 per cent by 2030 and roughly 50 per cent by 2050, according to BC Hydro.

Energy Minister Adrian Dix laid out a plan on Monday afternoon, detailing how BC Hydro could meet these needs, including investing more in hydroelectricity.

“This is B.C. and BC Hydro’s defining opportunity to build on our clean energy advantage,” Dix said in a statement.

“Rising demand for clean electricity is a good thing and shows our plans to build B.C. and grow our economy are working. Now, we’re planning ahead with renewed long-term vision to power growing communities, support industry and keep our economy strong.”

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The province is exploring two potential sites for a new hydroelectric project — Site E and Homathko.

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Site E, located on the Peace River, approximately 60 kilometres from the recently completed John Horgan Dam, formally known as Site C, could provide up to 750 megawatts of generating capacity and produce roughly 3,000 gigawatt hours of energy each year.

Homathko, near the Bute Inlet, would consist of up to four dams and three powerhouses and, depending on the configuration, could provide about 500 to 900 megawatts of capacity and 3,000 to 4,500 gigawatt hours of energy annually.

BC Hydro says the adjacent Southgate river system is also being considered for an additional 200 megawatts of capacity.

Transmission lines connecting the potential project site to the provincial grid at Williams Lake and Vancouver Island will also be investigated.

1:50 BC Hydro applies for more natural gas power generation

Meanwhile, BC Hydro is exploring other emerging technologies, including geothermal, biomass and utility-scale battery energy storage.

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In addition, BC Hydro will build upon its Power Smart program, which was launched in May 2026 and will invest more than $1 billion over three years to expand tools, incentives and help customers save energy.

BC Hydro will also look at ways to optimizing the system already in place to power the province, including modernizing equipment, upgrading hydroelectric facilities and improving operational efficiency.