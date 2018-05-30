Ontario election 2018: Ridings list
Voters in Ontario head to the polls on June 7 in the 2018 provincial election. Global News has complete coverage of the 2018 Ontario election.
Here is a full list of the 124 ridings in the Ontario election. Click on a riding to learn more about the candidates, geography and history of the riding. If you need help finding your riding, use our riding look-up tool below.
Ajax
Algoma—Manitoulin
Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill
Barrie—Innisfil
Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte
Bay of Quinte
Beaches—East York
Brampton Centre
Brampton East
Brampton North
Brampton South
Brampton West
Brantford—Brant
Bruce—Grey—Owen Sound
Burlington
Cambridge
Carleton
Chatham-Kent—Leamington
Davenport
Don Valley East
Don Valley North
Don Valley West
Dufferin—Caledon
Durham
Eglinton—Lawrence
Elgin—Middlesex—London
Essex
Etobicoke Centre
Etobicoke—Lakeshore
Etobicoke North
Flamborough—Glanbrook
Glengarry—Prescott—Russell
Guelph
Haldimand—Norfolk
Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock
Hamilton Centre
Hamilton East—Stoney Creek
Hamilton Mountain
Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas
Hastings—Lennox and Addington
Humber River—Black Creek
Huron—Bruce
Kanata—Carleton
Kenora—Rainy River
King—Vaughan
Kingston and the Islands
Kitchener Centre
Kitchener—Conestoga
Kitchener South—Hespeler
Lambton—Kent—Middlesex
Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston
Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes
London—Fanshawe
London North Centre
London West
Markham—Stouffville
Markham—Thornhill
Markham—Unionville
Milton
Mississauga Centre
Mississauga East—Cooksville
Mississauga—Erin Mills
Mississauga—Lakeshore
Mississauga—Malton
Mississauga—Streetsville
Nepean
Newmarket—Aurora
Niagara Centre
Niagara Falls
Niagara West
Nickel Belt
Nipissing
Northumberland—Peterborough South
Oakville
Oakville North—Burlington
Orléans
Oshawa
Ottawa Centre
Ottawa South
Ottawa–Vanier
Ottawa West—Nepean
Oxford
Parkdale—High Park
Parry Sound—Muskoka
Perth—Wellington
Peterborough—Kawartha
Pickering—Uxbridge
Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke
Richmond Hill
St. Catharines
Sarnia—Lambton
Sault Ste. Marie
Scarborough—Agincourt
Scarborough Centre
Scarborough—Guildwood
Scarborough North
Scarborough—Rouge Park
Scarborough Southwest
Simcoe—Grey
Simcoe North
Spadina—Fort York
Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry
Sudbury
Thornhill
Thunder Bay—Atikokan
Thunder Bay—Superior North
Timiskaming—Cochrane
Timmins
Toronto Centre
Toronto—Danforth
Toronto—St. Paul’s
University—Rosedale
Vaughan—Woodbridge
Waterloo
Wellington—Halton Hills
Whitby
Willowdale
Windsor—Tecumseh
Windsor West
York Centre
York—Simcoe
York South—Weston
Kiiwetinoong
Mushkegowuk—James Bay
