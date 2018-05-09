Politics
May 9, 2018 11:59 am
Updated: May 9, 2018 12:16 pm

2018 Ontario election promise tracker: Here’s what the Liberals, PCs and NDP have pledged so far

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Kathleen Wynne, Doug Ford and Andrea Horwath are seen in a combination photo.

Images via The Canadian Press
The leaders of Ontario’s political parties are trying hard to win your vote on June 7.

In the lead up to the election, we’ve heard the Liberals, the Progressive Conservatives and the New Democrats each claim they want to make life better for Ontarians. They’ve all put forth policies on issues such as child care, health care, transit and much more. Many of these promises, of course, come with big price tags.

To help make sense of it all, Global News is tracking what’s been promised by the leaders of the most popular parties, and how much they say these pledges will cost.

Here’s a running list of all of the campaign promises made so far.

Skip to promises made by the:

Progressive Conservatives

New Democratic Party

The Liberals

  • May 7: Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne made an appearance to highlight a $62-million commitment to autism support that was included in the spring budget.
  • May 3: At a Toronto transit announcement, Wynne said the government would partially fund the Downtown Relief Line, the Yonge North subway extension and the Waterfront light rail transit service. She said the funding was included in her spring budget but the document did not identify specific infrastructure projects the money would be spent on.
  • May 2: After Doug Ford’s flip-flop on opening up the Greenbelt for development, Wynne said her party would add to the protected area if elected.
  • April 30: Wynne announced the Liberals would provide 500 new long term care beds for Francophone seniors.
  • April 19: The Liberals said they will build 5,000 new beds by 2022 and more than 30,000 new beds over the next decade.
  • April 11: Wynne made an appearance in Etobicoke and highlighted the party’s $3.3-billion, three-year commit for seniors that was part of party’s latest budget.
  • April 5: The Liberals announced that in 2019, GO Transit and Union-Pearson Express fares within Toronto will match the TTC at $3 for Presto users.
  • March 28: The Liberals unveiled the final budget of their term, which came with a $6.7-billion deficit. The $158.5-billion fiscal plan included several previously revealed commitments, including free childcare, the expansion of pharma and dental care, increased funding for hospitals, mental health and long-term care. More highlights can be found here.
  • March 27: The Liberals announced their budget will include a $2.2-billion commitment for childcare that will provide free childcare for pre-school-aged children starting in 2020.
  • March 26: The Liberals promised $300 million to expand special needs education. The money would go towards eliminating the waitlist to have children with special needs assessed and to hire 2,000 new teachers and education workers.
  • March 23: Wynne and the Liberals pledged $2.4 billion to rebuilt Toronto’s SickKids Hospital over 10 years.
  • March 22:  The Ontario Liberals announced a 4.6 per cent, $822-million boost for hospitals for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
  • March: 21 Wynne promised to overhaul mental health services with a $2.1-billion funding commitment over four years
  • March 20: Wynne announced a plan to expand free pharmacare (OHIP+) to seniors by 2020-2021 at a cost $575 million when the program is fully operational.
  •  March 19:  A throne speech was delivered ahead of the budget. In it, the government pledged significant spending in health care to tackle hospital wait times and expand home-care and mental-health services, while reducing the overall deficit.

With files from Daniel Caudle and The Canadian Press

Global News