Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath set to unveil party platform ahead of spring election

Ontario New Democratic Party leader Andrea Horwath will be unveiling her party’s platform on Monday, just over a month before the spring provincial election.

Horwath had previously mentioned at an event on March 17 that some of the key items in the platform would include improved public services, deprivatizing Hydro One and universal benefits for workers.

She said if the party is elected, the NDP would implement universal pharmacare and dental coverage for workers, stop cuts to health care and convert student loans into grants.

She also said she would hold the federal government accountable for the rights of Indigenous people in issues like clean drinking water on reserves.

Horwath has openly criticized newly-elected Ontario Progressive Conservative Party leader Doug Ford‘s plans for government cuts and said that Ontario residents are ready for a change after years under the Liberals and Kathleen Wynne.

An Ipsos poll done exclusively for Global News on April 10 found that 40 per cent of decided voters support the Ford-led PCs, while the Liberals and the NDP are statistically tied at 27 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

The announcement is set to take place at Toronto Western Hospital at 1 p.m.

Ontarians are expected to hit the polls June 7.

—With files from The Canadian Press