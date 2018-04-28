Doug Ford’s Ontario PC party offering 75 per cent child care rebate if elected
Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party has announced they will cover 75 per cent of child care for Ontario families if elected.
The Tories said they will cover up to $6,750 per child under the age of 15 and estimate it will cost the government $389 million annually.
In a media release sent out Saturday morning, the Ontario PCs said their rebate would be adjusted to provide extra help for low-income families.
Families with an income of $150,000 or higher would receive closer to a 26 per cent rebate.
The announcement comes after the Ontario Liberals released their childcare plan last month. Premier Kathleen Wynne promised to offer free licensed child care for pre-school children starting in 2020.
The Ontario Liberal’s plan is expected to cost $930 million.
The provincial election is set to take place in June.
