Ford deflects Liberal attack on PC candidate over private health care comments

PC Leader Doug Ford says he stands behind Ontario’s public health care system after Ottawa-area Liberal MPPs today fired shots at the PC’s candidate for Kanata-Carleton over past comments she made in support of privatizing some aspects of health care.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the western Ottawa riding.

At a news conference Wednesday morning in front of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa, three Liberal MPPs and the party’s candidate for Kanata-Carleton alleged Fullerton is “angling” to be Ford’s health minister should he become premier. The group of Liberals painted the PC candidate and family physician as a threat to Ontario’s universal health care system, pointing to past interviews and tweets where she demonstrated support for a health care model that mixes private and public services.

Asked about the veracity of the Liberals’ statements, the Ford campaign said the PC leader is “100 per cent committed to Ontario’s public health care system.”

“Under Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals, wait times have gotten longer and hallway Healthcare (sic) has continued to grow,” Ford said in a statement. “I will work with our front line doctors and nurses, toward better care for the people.”

The statement also alleged current Liberal health minister Helena Jaczek has, in the past, suggested the health care system is a two-tiered system as it is. Ford’s response did not answer whether Ford intends to make Fullerton health minister if a PC government is elected.

Wednesday marks the first day of the 2018 provincial election campaign.