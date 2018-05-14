Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford would cancel some business grants, keep other supports: spokeswoman

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – Doug Ford‘s campaign says the Progressive Conservatives would cancel some business support programs if they form government next month, but would keep others.

The Tory leader was in Niagara Falls, Ont., today to talk about his plan to attract and retain business in Ontario, including lowering corporate income taxes from 11.5 per cent to 10.5 per cent.

The Liberals pointed out that Ford later held a photo-op at a company in Smithville, Ont., that received some federal funding to expand — which the Liberals called hypocritical since Ford has railed against so-called “corporate welfare.”

When asked if he supported such programs, Ford said the incentives he would give businesses in Ontario include eliminating red tape and regulations, lowering hydro rates, and fighting a federally mandated carbon tax.

Ford says “instead of picking winners and losers” he would lower business taxes for everyone.

Spokeswoman Melissa Lantsman later clarified that Ford would maintain regional economic development funds because some areas need help attracting investments, but he would get rid of the Jobs and Prosperity Fund, which she criticized as being “used to hand out money to handpicked insiders including Liberal donors.”