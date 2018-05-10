Money May 10 2018 1:54pm 00:56 Doug Ford vows middle class tax cut at cost of $2.3B Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford vowed Thursday to lower the rate of the provincial middle class tax bracket if elected, at a cost of about $2.3 billion. Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford vows middle class tax cut at cost of $2.3B <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4200375/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4200375/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?