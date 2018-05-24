Canada
May 24, 2018 6:42 am
Updated: May 24, 2018 6:47 am

Study on health impact of mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows to be released

By Staff The Canadian Press

Frustrated indigenous leaders and human rights advocates called out Justin Trudeau for comments made about Grassy Narrows mercury contamination. (Feb. 6, 2017)

Adrian Wyld / File / The Canadian Press
A A

Grassy Narrows First Nation is to release a study today on health impacts in the northern Ontario community linked to eating mercury-contaminated fish.

It says the report includes recommendations for government actions to support improving health and well-being in the Indigenous community.

Mercury contamination has plagued the English-Wabigoon River system for half a century, since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the river systems in the 1960s.

READ MORE: Bob Rae says he wasn’t told of ongoing mercury contamination in Ontario First Nation

The symptoms of mercury poisoning include impaired peripheral vision, muscle weakness, impaired speech, hearing and cognitive function, and numbness or stinging pain in the extremities and mouth.

The Ontario government has pledged to spend $85 million on cleaning up the site of a paper mill upstream from Grassy Narrows where the mercury was first dumped.

And the federal government has committed to funding a treatment centre that the community believes will cost about $4.5 million, but a feasibility study needs to be completed to determine the cost.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
1960’s
Dryden Ontario
Environment
Grassy Narrows
Grassy Narrows First Nation
health impacts
mercury poisoning
mercury-contaminated fish
Ontario
Poisoning
water contamination

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News