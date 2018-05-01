Andrea Horwath sells NDP message in Dundas

Ontario’s NDP leader has released a platform document aimed specifically at voters within the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTHA).

The NDP promises to increase GO Train frequency into Hamilton. And over and above supporting Hamilton’s LRT project, Andrea Horwath says her government would cover 50 per cent of municipal transit operating costs.

READ MORE: NDP leader Andrea Horwath launches campaign

Horwath says that doing so would free up money for the city, allowing it to increase the frequency of Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) buses of existing routes and to extend service into new areas.

She adds that while the Liberal government has talked about running more GO Trains into the city, she’s seen little change. “There’s the exact same number of GO Trains, right now, leaving Hamilton in the morning and coming back in the evening as there in 2004 when she was first elected as MPP.”

READ MORE: NDP’s Andrea Horwath top challenger to Doug Ford in Ontario election: poll

Speaking to reporters at the headquarters of Hamilton-West Ancaster Dundas NDP candidate Sandy Shaw, Horwath has also stated her support for supervised injection sites, saying, “They save lives.”

The GTHA-focused platform document also touts an NDP promise of prescription drug and dental coverage for everyone and more affordable child care.