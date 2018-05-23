Ontario Election

More
Canada
May 23, 2018 2:15 pm

Doug Ford promises to price out platform before Ontario election

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Doug Ford to keep Pickering Nuclear Generating Station open if elected

A A

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford says his party will release a fully costed campaign platform some time before the June 7 election.

Ford has been facing increasing criticism in recent days for not yet producing a full plan.

READ MORE: Ontario election 2018: How, when and where to vote

Speaking at a campaign event in rural southwestern Ontario, Ford said the platform would be released before the end of the campaign but did not offer a specific date.

WATCH: Ontario election will likely be decided in area Doug Ford is leading

Ford says his party has been responsible about putting a dollar figure behind each campaign pledge.

READ MORE: NDP tied with PCs as Ford’s Tories tumble in Ontario election: Ipsos poll

Ford has previously promised to help cut public spending by finding unnamed efficiencies, and has also said he would reduce the province’s corporate tax rate by one percentage point.

The New Democrats have released a full platform, and the Liberals have so far been campaigning on the policies laid out in their recent budget.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Doug Ford
Doug ford election promise
Doug Ford platform
Kathleen Wynne
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario Provincial Election
Progressive Conservative Platform
Provincial Election
provincial election Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News