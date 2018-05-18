Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford pitches beer and wine sales in corner stores, other retail

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford says a Tory government would immediately allow the sale of beer and wine in any grocery, convenience or big-box store, so long as they meet provincial rules surrounding the sale of alcohol.

The party made the announcement on Friday afternoon, ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Consumers will soon be able to grab a bottle of wine in the same location where they get their groceries for an evening dinner with guests, or grab a case of beer around the corner from where they live, so they can entertain friends,” Ford stated in a media release.

The PCs say the Liberal plan to eventually introduce beer, wine and cider sales in up to 450 retail stores doesn’t go far enough.

According to a provincial government website, more than 350 grocery stores across Ontario can currently sell beer and cider. Among those, 70 can also sell wine.

Under the Ford plan, new beer and wine retailers would have to meet rules set out by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

“Other provinces have already conclusively demonstrated that you can expand points of sale in this way while rigorously enforcing the law,” Ford stated.

Ontario heads to the polls on June 7.