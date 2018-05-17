Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 17, 2018 2:42 pm

Doug Ford says he accepted candidate’s resignation after learning of data theft allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario PC leader Doug Ford makes an announcement at Capri Pizza during a campaign stop in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday.

Andrew Ryan / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – Doug Ford says he accepted the resignation of a Progressive Conservative candidate after learning of allegations about the theft of 60,000 people’s personal information.

Simmer Sandhu, who had been running in the Ontario riding of Brampton East, resigned Wednesday night, citing anonymous allegations about his work life and nomination campaign.

READ MORE: Ontario PC Party candidate in Brampton resigns amid allegations about ‘work life,’ nomination


Story continues below

Sandhu says he denies the allegations and will vigorously defend himself.

The company that operates the 407 Express Toll Route says the personal information of roughly 60,000 people was stolen from its offices “some time over the past 12 months.”

READ MORE: Highway 407 operator says it’s investigating ‘inside theft of data,’ no financial info taken

When asked today if that data was used by some Progressive Conservative candidates to win nomination races, Ford said he “found out about this yesterday” and “accepted his resignation.”

The 407 ETR says it has notified police, the federal privacy commissioner and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation about what it called an internal theft of customer data.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
407 ETR
407 Express Toll Route
Doug Ford
Highway 407
Highway 407 ETR
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
ontario pc party
Simmer Sandhu

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News