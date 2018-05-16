Ontario PC Party candidate in Brampton resigns amid allegations about ‘work life,’ nomination

An Ontario election candidate running for the Progressive Conservatives in Brampton says he has resigned amid allegations involving his “work life and [his] nomination campaign.”

Simmer Sandhu, who was the PC Party candidate in Brampton East, confirmed the resignation in a written statement on Twitter Wednesday evening. He said the allegations, which weren’t specifically addressed in the statement, were “anonymously made against” him.

“These allegations are totally baseless. I absolutely deny them,” Sandhu wrote, while thanking supporters and volunteers for their work.

“I will vigorously defend myself and reputation and I am confident I will be cleared. However, I feel it is impossible for me to continue as PC candidate in Brampton East while doing so.”

The Ontario PC Party issued a brief statement in response to the announcement said the party accepted his resignation

“In light of the investigation into Simmer Sandhu he felt it was necessary to stand down as a candidate,” the statement read, adding Sudeep Verma will now be the party’s candidate in the riding.

According to a statement posted by former Ontario PC Party Leader Patrick Brown on the party’s website, Sandhu was nominated as a candidate in December 2017.

— With files from Alan Carter