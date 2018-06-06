How Global News is covering the 2018 Ontario election

Across all platforms, Global News is your destination for comprehensive coverage of the Ontario election on June 7.

Get election results on TV

Global will be the first major television network on the air with live election night coverage via Decision Ontario, a commercial-free, provincial election special airing throughout the province starting at 8 p.m.

Decision Ontario will be hosted by Global Toronto anchors Alan Carter and Farah Nasser, who’ll be joined by Global News Chief Political Correspondent David Akin.

The show, which will also air via simulcast on CKWS TV in Kingston and CHEX TV in Peterborough, will bring live coverage from all three major party headquarters as well as key battleground ridings throughout the province.

Plus, we’ll see real-time seat projections using exclusive technology in Global News’ virtual studio, and hear from Global News’ expert political panel — Deb Hutton of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, Tom Parkin of the Ontario NDP, and Omar Khan of the Ontario Liberals.

Get election results online

Not near a TV or radio on election night? You’ll be able to watch our coverage live online at Globalnews.ca or on our Global Toronto Facebook and Twitter pages.

And, if you’re looking to get up to speed on the issues, the party leaders and much more, check out our 2018 Ontario Election page, which includes all our online coverage of the campaign.

Once polls close across the province, log on to our website for results and analysis of all 124 Ontario ridings in real-time.

Get election results on the radio

Host Peter Shurman will be kicking off election night with a special pre-show on Global News Radio 640 Toronto and Global News Radio 980 CFPL from 7 p.m. to to 8 p.m.

Then, Decision Ontario will broadcast live on those stations, as well on Global News Radio 900 CHML in Hamilton.

During the show, Global News radio hosts will be joining reporters live from each party’s headquarters. Global News Reporter Jamie Mauracher and Tasha Kheiriddin of Global News Radio 640 Toronto will be broadcasting from PC headquarters. Reporter Mark Carcasole and radio host Alex Pierson will be with the NDP, and reporter Shallima Maharaj, along with Global News Radio 640 Toronto host Matt Gurney, will be on the scene of the Liberal headquarters.