Ontario election results 2018: Live, real-time riding vote map

The polls are open and voters in Ontario can now cast their ballot to elect the next provincial government. Will Doug Ford win with a majority government as the latest polls and seat predictions predict or will there be an NDP surprise? Global News will have live, real-time election results after the polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

We will have the latest poll-by-poll numbers for all 124 ridings across the province. Don’t know what riding you’re in? Use our riding look-up tool to find your riding and learn more about the history of it before you head out to vote.

Our live election night coverage begins at 8 p.m. on TV, radio and online. You can also watch our election special live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

We’ll be paying close attention to key ridings, such as Guelph, which could elect the first Green Party candidate in the province. Kathleen Wynne‘s riding of Don Valley West and the bellwether riding of Peterborough-Kawartha, which has elected a member of the party that has formed the government since 1977, are also on our radar.

For those who have ignored the election campaign until now, we have a handy last minute voter’s cheat sheet that breaks down the key issues by each party. You can also see what each party has promised on our promise tracker and read the latest election news, commentaries and analysis pieces we have to learn more before marking your ballot (which you can decline, if you wish).

