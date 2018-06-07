Elections Ontario have extended the hours of four Barrie-area polling stations

Elections Ontario have extended the voting hours at four local polling stations after two separate hold-and-secure incidents.

In Bradford, Elections Ontario have extended the hours at polling station 006 Chris Hadfield Public School until 11:25 p.m. At polling station 006 W.H Day Public School residents now have until 9:25 to cast their ballot.

Police put both schools on a hold-and-secure this afternoon while they were searching the area for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Barrie. In order to make up for the interruption, Elections Ontario extended the hours.

In Orillia, polling station 033 Orillia Secondary school, and polling station 034 Lion’s Oval Public School will both be open until 9:25 p.m.

The schools were placed on a hold-and-secure after police received reports that a person carrying a weapon was seen in the area. In order to make up for lost time, Elections Ontario will keep the stations open later.

Several other polling stations across the province will open late due to technical issues.