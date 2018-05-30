Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Essex riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Essex head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Kate Festeryga
PC: Chris Lewis
NDP: Taras Natyshak (incumbent)
Green: Nancy Pancheshan

Geography

This riding comprises all of Essex County including Kingsville, Amherstburg and Pelee Island. However, this riding excludes Windsor, Tecumseh and Leamington. The Windsor suburb community of LaSalle is the largest population centre, with just under 30,000 people.

History

NDP candidate Taras Natyshak won this riding in 2014 defeating the Progressive Conservative candidate Ray Cecile a margin just shy of 18,000 votes. Natyshak was also elected in 2011, we he defeated Liberal Bruce Crozier who had held the riding since 1999. Before that, the Liberals had held both of the “outer Windsor” rural seats (Essex South and Essex-Kent) in all but one election since 1975.

By the numbers

  • Population: 20,427
  • Population density per square km: 73.5
  • Median age: 46.1
  • Average Household size:
  • Median Income: $35,715

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Essex election results
Essex riding
Essex riding election results
Essex riding results
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News