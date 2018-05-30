Ontario election 2018: Essex riding
Voters in Essex head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Kate Festeryga
PC: Chris Lewis
NDP: Taras Natyshak (incumbent)
Green: Nancy Pancheshan
Geography
This riding comprises all of Essex County including Kingsville, Amherstburg and Pelee Island. However, this riding excludes Windsor, Tecumseh and Leamington. The Windsor suburb community of LaSalle is the largest population centre, with just under 30,000 people.
History
NDP candidate Taras Natyshak won this riding in 2014 defeating the Progressive Conservative candidate Ray Cecile a margin just shy of 18,000 votes. Natyshak was also elected in 2011, we he defeated Liberal Bruce Crozier who had held the riding since 1999. Before that, the Liberals had held both of the “outer Windsor” rural seats (Essex South and Essex-Kent) in all but one election since 1975.
By the numbers
- Population: 20,427
- Population density per square km: 73.5
- Median age: 46.1
- Average Household size:
- Median Income: $35,715
