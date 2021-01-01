Toby Kerr National Overnight News Anchor

Toby is the National Overnight News Anchor on the Global News Radio Network while also filling in on CKNW in Vancouver.

He was born and mostly raised in Toronto, Ontario and spent five years living on a horse farm in Tottenham, Ontario.

Toby attended Ryerson University’s Radio and Television Arts Program, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in 2015.

His first radio job was working promotions for Rogers radio in Toronto. Highlights included dressing as an oddly tall elf in several Santa Claus parades and sneaking away from remotes at Canada’s Wonderland to go on the rides.

Toby’s first on-air job was doing overnight traffic for 680NEWS in Toronto, progressing from there into being a regular part of the daytime news and traffic team. He would also do sportscasts for Sportsnet 590 The Fan and anchored national radio coverage of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics on the Sportsnet Radio Network.

He then moved west for a news anchor/producer position with NEWS 1130 in Vancouver, before landing with Global News Radio.

Outside of work Toby is often chipping away at a Master’s Degree in Sports Psychology or chipping (very poorly) on the golf course. Skiing, baseball and patio beers with friends are some of his other favourite pastimes away from work.