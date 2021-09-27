Following coyote cull, Vancouver Park Board to vote on new fines for feeding wildlife

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Vancouver Park Board were scheduled to decide Monday evening whether to approve a bylaw that imposes a $500 fine for feeding urban wildlife.

The proposal comes after months of reported coyote attacks in Stanley Park, and a public messaging campaign urging visitors to stop leaving out food that attracts animals.

“It is physically unhealthy for animals, and encourages food-conditioning that can lead to aggressive behavior,” (sic) says a report summary provided to the board.

READ MORE: Vancouver parks director confident Stanley Park is ‘safe,’ but visitors urged to stay vigilant

As it stands, the B.C. Wildlife Act includes provisions against feeding “dangerous wildlife,” but that don’t extend to other urban wild animals.

Current bylaws ban leaving food anywhere in parks apart from in garbage bins, but they don’t specifically address feeding animals or any penalty fot doing so, according to the report.

Story continues below advertisement

Parks staff say they’ve used staff monitoring, active removal of scraps, public education and signage. Those methods, however, appear to be falling short.

3:44 City of Vancouver on decision to reopen Stanley Park after two week closure City of Vancouver on decision to reopen Stanley Park after two week closure

“The Stanley Park Ecology Society, City of Vancouver, Park Board, and Provincial Conservation Officers Service receive ongoing reports of wildlife feeding in parks, including hand feeding and depositing large amounts of domestic animal or human food on the ground with the intention of feeding wildlife,” reads the report going before the board on Monday night.

“In some observed cases, this behaviour seems to be for the purpose of taking close-up wildlife photographs.”

READ MORE: Three more Stanley Park coyote attacks reported, two involving 4-year-old children

Staff are recommending a fine of $500 per offence of feeding, or attempting to feed, wildlife in any park, or providing, leaving or placing an “attractant” in any park in a way that could attract wildlife.

Story continues below advertisement

Commissioners were set to debate the merits of the proposal on Monday night and were expected to approve the suggested amendments.

2:06 Vigil at Stanley Park condemns culling of coyotes Vigil at Stanley Park condemns culling of coyotes – Sep 15, 2021

Stanley Park reopened to visitors last week after a temporary closure during which four coyotes were culled.

Seven problematic animals had been previously removed, and the remaining coyotes aren’t expected to cause any problems, Amit Gandha, acting director of parks, told Global News last week.

At least 45 coyote attacks had been reported since December, five of which involved children.