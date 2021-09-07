Menu

Environment

Active trapping of coyotes in Stanley Park set to begin

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 7:20 pm
A sign posted in Stanley Park warns people not to feed coyotes in January, 2021. View image in full screen
A sign posted in Stanley Park warns people not to feed coyotes in January, 2021. Simon Little / Global News

Active trapping of coyotes in Stanley Park is set to begin as soon as possible, the province said Tuesday.

A statement from the ministry of forests says professional trappers will use non-lethal means to capture the animals.

“Traps will be monitored so that licensed trappers and a designated provincial wildlife officer can attend and to [humanely] euthanize the animal rapidly,” the ministry said in a statement.
Province plans to trap and kill up to 35 coyotes in Stanley Park

The trapping program could begin as soon as Tuesday night and will last about two weeks.

The ministry said a cull is needed following 45 attacks since last year, five of which involve children.

The coyotes have become habituated, which rules out the possibility of relocating the animals, the ministry said.

Coyote attacks in Stanley Park prompt concert procedure changes

“The goal of all parties moving forward is to manage the coyote population so that lethal means are not required,” the ministry added.

The province said it plans to work with the Vancouver Park Board to develop a long-term plan to support safety with wildlife in the park.

The planned cull has faced criticism online, with even B.C.-born singer Bryan Adams voicing his opposition via social media.

An online petition in opposition of the cull has garnered more than 19,000 names as of Monday afternoon.

