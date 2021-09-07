Active trapping of coyotes in Stanley Park set to begin

Send this page to someone via email

Active trapping of coyotes in Stanley Park is set to begin as soon as possible, the province said Tuesday.

A statement from the ministry of forests says professional trappers will use non-lethal means to capture the animals.

“Traps will be monitored so that licensed trappers and a designated provincial wildlife officer can attend and to [humanely] euthanize the animal rapidly,” the ministry said in a statement.

The trapping program could begin as soon as Tuesday night and will last about two weeks.

The ministry said a cull is needed following 45 attacks since last year, five of which involve children.

The coyotes have become habituated, which rules out the possibility of relocating the animals, the ministry said.

“The goal of all parties moving forward is to manage the coyote population so that lethal means are not required,” the ministry added.

The province said it plans to work with the Vancouver Park Board to develop a long-term plan to support safety with wildlife in the park.

The planned cull has faced criticism online, with even B.C.-born singer Bryan Adams voicing his opposition via social media.

Culling of coyotes in Stanley Park? Consider the knock on effect by removing a species from its natural habitat. Look what happened when they wiped out the wolves in Yellowstone. They had to rewild them back to balance the ecosystem. #banthecull #coyotes #StanleyPark #Vancouver — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) September 5, 2021

An online petition in opposition of the cull has garnered more than 19,000 names as of Monday afternoon.