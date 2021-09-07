Active trapping of coyotes in Stanley Park set to begin

Active trapping of coyotes in Stanley Park is set to begin as soon as possible, the province said Tuesday.
A statement from the ministry of forests says professional trappers will use non-lethal means to capture the animals.
The trapping program could begin as soon as Tuesday night and will last about two weeks.
The ministry said a cull is needed following 45 attacks since last year, five of which involve children.
The coyotes have become habituated, which rules out the possibility of relocating the animals, the ministry said.
“The goal of all parties moving forward is to manage the coyote population so that lethal means are not required,” the ministry added.
The province said it plans to work with the Vancouver Park Board to develop a long-term plan to support safety with wildlife in the park.
The planned cull has faced criticism online, with even B.C.-born singer Bryan Adams voicing his opposition via social media.
An online petition in opposition of the cull has garnered more than 19,000 names as of Monday afternoon.
