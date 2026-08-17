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Environment

‘Shocking’ video captures orcas close to shore in Washington State

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 9:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Orcas swim close to sandspit in Washington State'
Orcas swim close to sandspit in Washington State
Stephanie Morris captured a pair of orcas swimming really close to Bella Bella Beach in Washington State.
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Video posted to social media shows a pair of orcas giving a group in Washington state an up-close-and-personal view.

People on Fox Island, off the coast of Tacoma, were surprised to see orcas swimming so close to shore.

Wildlife photographer Stephanie Morris told Global News that she has followed whales in the area before while taking photographs.

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But she said this is by far the closest she’s ever been to them.

“I think people are having a hard time believing that the video could be real because they’re so close to shore, but it’s just a really really — the sandspit is super, it sticks out really far, but there’s a huge drop-off from that sandspit, which allowed them to get close to shore and it was shocking to see them that close to shore,” Morris said.

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The video has more than five million views on Instagram.

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