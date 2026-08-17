Rare grizzly bear sighting in Lions Bay prompts warning from search and rescue

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Lions Bay Search and Rescue has issued a warning after several reports of a grizzly bear sighting in the area.

In an online post, the organization said the bear has been spotted near Deeks Lake and is believed to be a young male, about six to eight years old.

Search and rescue said the bear appeared calm and was not bothering or approaching hikers.

They said that grizzly bears are rare in the Lions Bay area and they don’t know why it has travelled there.

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“His presence does not need to be a source of fear,” search and rescue said. “It does require respect, space and responsible behaviour from us.”

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The organization is advising people to give the bear space, carry bear spray, manage attractants, keep dogs leashed, not yell at the bear and respect the animal’s privacy.

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There is also a cinnamon-coloured black bear in the area.