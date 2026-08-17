Saskatoon zoo’s beloved grizzly bear euthanized following a decline in health

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Koda, a beloved grizzly bear that lived at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo for nearly two decades, has died.

Koda was humanely euthanized after “careful consideration” when staff noticed a decline in his health, zoo officials said in a news release Monday.

“This was an exceptionally difficult decision for the entire animal care team,” Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager, said in the release. “Koda was deeply cared for by the staff who worked with him every day. Our priority was to make the most compassionate decision for him, guided by his welfare and quality of life.”

Koda was rescued as an orphaned cub in Jasper by zookeepers at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. He then called the Calgary Zoo home, where he was paired with another male bear named Mistaya.

The pair were then transferred to the Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Park Zoo, where they have lived for the past 18 years.

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Zoo officials said Koda was a “well-known and valued” member of the zoo family.

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Koda was supported by animal care specialists who ensured his well-being. Officials said his mental and physical health were supported through positive-reinforcement training, enrichment and daily monitoring.

View image in full screen Koda is seen relaxing by the pond. Courtesy: Saskatoon Forestry Farm & Zoo

“Animal care specialists will also remember Koda’s enthusiasm for training sessions and his careful habit of checking Mistaya’s feeding area after meals, just in case his brother had left something behind,” the news release stated.

Mistaya will be monitored continuously following Koda’s passing to assess any changes in behaviour or well-being.

Koda not only charmed the staff at the Saskatoon zoo but also the many visitors who visited and observed him. Zoo officials said guests frequently had the opportunity to witness Koda play wrestling and splashing in the pool with Mistaya.

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The zoo also celebrated the bears’ 20th birthday last year, drawing a crowd.

“Koda’s passing will be felt by visitors, staff and community members who came to know him over the years,” the news release said. “The Zoo extends its appreciation to the animal care professionals who provided Koda with knowledgeable, compassionate and dedicated care throughout his life.”

Zoo officials said Koda was also an important ambassador for grizzly bears, helping visitors understand habitat protection and responsible human-wildlife interactions.

The zoo is inviting members of the community to sign a memorial card for Koda, which will be available at the zoo later this week.