Three more Stanley Park coyote attacks reported, two involving children

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service reported three more overnight coyote attacks in Stanley Park on Wednesday, including two involving children.

In a social media post, conservation officers said one coyote which demonstrated signs of food habituation was killed. Officers will remain in the park to patrol, they said.

“The (B.C. Conservation Officer Service) cannot stress enough to avoid Stanley Park, especially during dawn and dusk hours, when coyotes tend to be more active,” the agency said in a tweet.

Global News has requested more information on where and when the attacks occurred, and whether anyone was injured.

The latest attacks come just two days after conservation officers reported another trio of coyote attacks in the park over a 72-hour period.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Park Board said it was closing the park from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in order to try and reduce the risk of attacks.

There have been at least 40 coyote attacks in the park since December, including one in July that involved a two-year-old girl.

It remains unclear what has prompted the massive increase in coyote attacks in the park, but the park board and conservation officers believe people feeding the animals are at least partly to blame.