Canada

More coyote attacks reported in Stanley Park

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 7:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Coyote Problem' Stanley Park Coyote Problem
People have repeatedly been warned about the coyote problem in Stanley Park, and yet they continue to go into the park and get bitten. Ericka Ceballos of CATCA Environtment and Wildlife Society tells Sonia Deol that maybe it's time to start shifting the focus to a human problem – Aug 20, 2021

More coyote attacks in Stanley Park have been reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

A man suffered minor injuries after he was bitten near Second Beach along the Seawall at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park coyotes take a bite out of Vancouver Triathlon' Stanley Park coyotes take a bite out of Vancouver Triathlon
Stanley Park coyotes take a bite out of Vancouver Triathlon

On Friday, a runner was bitten near Lost Lagoon shortly after 6 a.m. A man walking along the Seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge was bitten later that day.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, organizers of the Vancouver Triathlon cancelled the run portion of the race through Stanley Park amid concerns about coyotes.

There have been approximately 40 coyote attacks in the park since December 2020, including one in July involving a two-year-old girl.

Read more: CSI Stanley Park? Officials borrow crime-fighting tactics in bid to solve coyote attacks

The Conservation Officer Service has urged the public to stay out of Stanley Park. Those who enter the park should use caution, particularly during dawn or dusk hours when coyotes tend to be more active.

— With files from Simon Little and The Canadian Press

