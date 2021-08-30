More coyote attacks reported in Stanley Park

Send this page to someone via email

More coyote attacks in Stanley Park have been reported to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

A man suffered minor injuries after he was bitten near Second Beach along the Seawall at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

On Friday, a runner was bitten near Lost Lagoon shortly after 6 a.m. A man walking along the Seawall near the Lions Gate Bridge was bitten later that day.

Last week, organizers of the Vancouver Triathlon cancelled the run portion of the race through Stanley Park amid concerns about coyotes.

There have been approximately 40 coyote attacks in the park since December 2020, including one in July involving a two-year-old girl.

The Conservation Officer Service has urged the public to stay out of Stanley Park. Those who enter the park should use caution, particularly during dawn or dusk hours when coyotes tend to be more active.

