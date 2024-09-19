B.C. First Nations declare state of emergency due to toxic drug deaths in communities

Send this page to someone via email

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council on Vancouver Island declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the ongoing drug crisis.

Following the tragic deaths of two Ahousaht First Nation members and many others in Nuu-chah-nulth communities, the council said the current mental health and opioid crisis continues to rage through First Nations communities at six times the rate of other B.C. residents.

Data released by the First Nations Health Authority in April 2023 showed that First Nations people died at 5.9 times the rate of other residents in 2022, with 373 toxic drug-poisoning deaths in total. That was a 6.3-per-cent increase from 2021.

“We haven’t gathered statistics yet, but we do know that at funerals that used to be once a month have now gone to two to three a week,” Judith Sayers, member of the Hupacasath First Nation and president of the council, told Global News on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“And that’s from one of our people who conduct the services. So I don’t have any numbers yet. But, you know, it’s been impactful.”

1:59 Several First Nations call for review of Tofino harbour after second float plane crash

The council is now calling on the provincial and federal governments and health authorities to resource strategies that take swift and meaningful action to combat the drug crisis.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’ve been asking for a detox and a cancellation centre for a couple of years,” Sayers added. “We’re not there. You know, we just really need to push the governments into responding and providing these services that we need.”

She said they believe solutions should be Nuu-chah-nulth-led and developed but they need those official agencies to support the work they are going to do.

“We’ve seen British Columbia declare a state of emergency eight years ago on this,” Sayers said.

Story continues below advertisement

“And what has changed? So maybe it’s time to change hands. We just want to lead it.”

2:04 First Nations drug users 6 times more likely to die of overdose in B.C., data finds

B.C. Premier David Eby said on Thursday that Indigenous communities have been hard hit by the toxic drug crisis in the province.

“First Nations are grieving right now and we will provide them with the support they need around counselling and additional avenues of delivering care in a community where people are struggling,” he said.

Eby added that the province is also supporting the First Nations Health Authority with additional treatment sites.

“But this is real and this is right now for Nuu-chah-nulth so we’ll make sure that we’re there for them with the support that they need,” he said.

Sayers said attending the funeral of a young person is devastating to so many communities and the loss and the grief is felt across those communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our communities are very connected to one another,” she said.

“And it’s not just Nuu-chah-nulth. We have a lot of intermarriages amongst the First Nations. So, you know, one death just affects so many people.

“And, you know, especially if people think, ‘Well, we should have done something’ or ‘Why wasn’t something done?’ You know, it makes it even harder to deal with that death.”