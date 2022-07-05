1 dead in Surrey shooting outside Days Inn hotel

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been shot and killed outside the Days Inn hotel in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP was called to the parking lot of the hotel on King George Boulevard near University Drive just before 5 p.m. Monday.

They found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite all attempts to revive him, RCMP says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect vehicle described as an older model silver four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area, according to RCMP.

Read more: Homicide team called in after man shot in Whalley dies of injuries

Story continues below advertisement

A burnt-out vehicle was also found near 96 Avenue and 124 Street that police say may be connected to the shooting.

There is no word yet on whether the attack is believed to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

1:58 IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022