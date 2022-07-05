Menu

Crime

1 dead in Surrey shooting outside Days Inn hotel

By Toby Kerr Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 11:32 am
A blue car sits in the parking lot of the Days Inn hotel on King George Boulevard in Surrey. The back door is ajar and the rear of the vehicle has suffered obvious damage. View image in full screen
A man was found with apparent gunshot wounds outside the Days Inn hotel in Surrey. He was pronounced dead on scene. Curtis Krekau

A man has been shot and killed outside the Days Inn hotel in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP was called to the parking lot of the hotel on King George Boulevard near University Drive just before 5 p.m. Monday.

They found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Read more: One hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Whalley shooting

Despite all attempts to revive him, RCMP says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect vehicle described as an older model silver four-door Infiniti sedan was seen fleeing from the area, according to RCMP.

Read more: Homicide team called in after man shot in Whalley dies of injuries

A burnt-out vehicle was also found near 96 Avenue and 124 Street that police say may be connected to the shooting.

There is no word yet on whether the attack is believed to be related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey' IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey
IIO investigate police-involved shooting in Surrey – May 25, 2022
