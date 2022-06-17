Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

One hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Whalley shooting

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 4:25 am
A large police presence could be seen outside a home near 128A street in Surrey Thursday night. View image in full screen
A large police presence could be seen outside a home near 128A street in Surrey Thursday night. Shane MacKichan

One man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighborhood Thursday night.

Mounties were called to the 10000-block of 128A Street at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They are currently still outside a home in the area, managing what they are describing as an “unfolding incident.”

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn. The Emergency Response Team was visible at the site as well.

128A Street is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

The Emergency Response Team responded to reports of shots fired outside a home in Whalley. View image in full screen
The Emergency Response Team responded to reports of shots fired outside a home in Whalley. Shane MacKichan

Anyone with information or dashcam footage between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. is asked to contact RCMP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

