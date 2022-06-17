One hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after Whalley shooting

Send this page to someone via email

One man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighborhood Thursday night.

Mounties were called to the 10000-block of 128A Street at about 9:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They are currently still outside a home in the area, managing what they are describing as an “unfolding incident.”

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn. The Emergency Response Team was visible at the site as well.

128A Street is closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and the public is asked to stay away from the area.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. is asked to contact RCMP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.