Crime

Watchdog called in after woman injured in police shooting in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 24, 2022 5:54 pm
IIO Surrey non-fatal shooting View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP and the IIO are on the scene after a non-fatal police shooting Tuesday afternoon. Global News

The office that investigates police-involved incidents in B.C. has been notified of a non-fatal shooting in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP officers were called at 12 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of a woman who had a weapon near the intersection of King George Boulevard and 104a Avenue.

When officers arrived, police said an “interaction” happened and shots were fired by police.

The woman was injured in the shooting, police said, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks' IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks
IIO investigates 5th officer-involved death in five weeks – May 6, 2022

Read more: Man in his 40s dies in police-involved shooting in Vancouver

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is now in charge of the case and is asking anyone with information to call the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477.

