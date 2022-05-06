Man in his 40s dies in police-involved shooting in Vancouver

Vancouver police said a man in his 40s died Thursday following a police-involved shooting.
Police said they were called to the Patricia Hotel at East Hastings and Dunlevy Avenue just after 4 p.m.
Officers were responding to reports of an assault with a weapon at the time, police said.
Trending Stories
They do not explain what happened but said an “altercation ensued” and then shots were fired.
The man died at the scene, police confirmed.
The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments