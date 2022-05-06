Menu

Crime

Man in his 40s dies in police-involved shooting in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 6, 2022 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'IIO investigating fatal officer-involved shooing In East Vancouver' IIO investigating fatal officer-involved shooing In East Vancouver
The police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting in East Vancouver Thursday night. Andrea Macpherson has more on what witnesses are saying about the frightening exchange of gunfire in the Commercial Drive area – Apr 28, 2022

Vancouver police said a man in his 40s died Thursday following a police-involved shooting.

Police said they were called to the Patricia Hotel at East Hastings and Dunlevy Avenue just after 4 p.m.

Officers were responding to reports of an assault with a weapon at the time, police said.

They do not explain what happened but said an “altercation ensued” and then shots were fired.

The man died at the scene, police confirmed.

The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating.

